RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War by the numbers at 100 days | Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable
Home » MLB News » Marlins bring 1-0 series…

Marlins bring 1-0 series advantage over Giants into game 2

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (27-23, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (21-28, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-2, 5.73 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Marlins +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

Miami has an 11-12 record at home and a 21-28 record overall. The Marlins have gone 13-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 27-23 record overall and a 14-12 record in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and eight home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 9-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski ranks fourth on the Giants with a .293 batting average, and has 11 doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI. Joc Pederson is 12-for-33 with five home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (illness), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (shoulder), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS sees potential to buy more electric vehicles under facility consolidation plan

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up