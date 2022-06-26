SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized | DC-area leaders react to ruling
Marlins aim to avoid series sweep against the Mets

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (47-26, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-38, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (4-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -149, Marlins +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will aim to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 32-38 record overall and an 18-16 record in home games. The Marlins have gone 10-17 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 23-16 record in road games and a 47-26 record overall. The Mets have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .330.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has 14 home runs, 21 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .255 for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 22 home runs, 29 walks and 68 RBI while hitting .281 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Mets: Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (hamstring), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

