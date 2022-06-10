RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Lux leads Dodgers against the Giants after 4-hit performance

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 2:42 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-20, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (30-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (6-2, 3.84 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (3-1, 2.51 ERA, .93 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -145, Giants +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants after Gavin Lux’s four-hit game on Thursday.

San Francisco is 30-26 overall and 14-13 in home games. The Giants have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .403.

Los Angeles has a 20-10 record on the road and a 37-20 record overall. The Dodgers are 14-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has seven home runs, 16 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .255 for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 8-for-29 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 16 home runs while slugging .560. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (quadricep), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

