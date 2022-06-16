RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Home » MLB News » Infielder Nicky Lopez, Royals…

Infielder Nicky Lopez, Royals go to arbitration hearing

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City infielder Nicky Lopez went to salary arbitration with the Royals on Thursday, asking for $2.9 million instead of the team’s $2.55 million offer.

Melinda Gordon, Scott Buccheit and John Woods heard the arguments and are expected to issue a decision on Friday.

Lopez had career bests of a .300 average and 22 stolen bases in 23 chances last season, when he had two homers and 43 RBIs. He made $597,500 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

The 27-year-old shortstop and second baseman is hitting .216 with five RBIs and four steals this year.

No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and Seattle avoided a hearing when they agreed Thursday to a $14.5 million, two-year contract.

Clubs lead players 7-3.

Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall ($9,275,000), Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million), injured Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million), St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López ($2.45 million), Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser ($2,425,000) and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims ($1.2 million) lost their cases.

Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson ($10 million), Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million) won.

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

Three players remain on track for hearings, which are scheduled through June 24: New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried and Miami catcher Jacob Stallings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative fosters innovation ecosystem, not just innovations

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up