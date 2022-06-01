RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Russian forces seize half of Sievierodonetsk
Gonzalez leads Giants against the Phillies after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (27-21, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-4, 3.56 ERA, .94 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -122, Giants +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Luis Gonzalez had four hits on Tuesday in a 7-4 win over the Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 21-29 record overall and an 11-15 record in home games. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.07 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

San Francisco has gone 14-10 in road games and 27-21 overall. The Giants have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .407.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 11 home runs while slugging .410. Bryce Harper is 13-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson has four doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .277 for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 9-for-28 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jean Segura: day-to-day (right hand), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

