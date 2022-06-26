SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized | DC-area leaders react to ruling
Giants and Reds meet, winner secures 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 2:41 AM

Cincinnati Reds (24-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-32, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -151, Reds +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Francisco is 20-15 in home games and 39-32 overall. The Giants have gone 28-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 12-24 record in road games and a 24-47 record overall. The Reds have a 14-35 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Reds have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .264 batting average to rank fifth on the Giants, and has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Tommy La Stella is 10-for-30 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 15 home runs, 18 walks and 37 RBI while hitting .265 for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-34 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .253 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

