Donovan leads Cardinals against the Pirates following 4-hit game

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-37, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-27, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (1-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -166, Pirates +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Brendan Donovan’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

St. Louis has a 37-27 record overall and a 21-12 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 19-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Pittsburgh has an 11-20 record on the road and a 24-37 record overall. The Pirates have a 19-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are ahead 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 13-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 10 home runs while slugging .434. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-33 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 1-9, .199 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

