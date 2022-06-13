Diamondbacks start 3-game series against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (21-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-33, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday, 9:40…

Cincinnati Reds (21-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-33, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (0-2, 8.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -161, Reds +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 29-33 record overall and a 14-16 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have hit 72 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 9-22 record on the road and a 21-39 record overall. The Reds have a 16-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .267 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .271 for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 12-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 3-7, .286 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Aristides Aquino: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

