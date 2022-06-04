RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia ‘creeping’ advance | U.S. spy agencies review their misses | How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine
Home » MLB News » Diamondbacks face the Pirates…

Diamondbacks face the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (22-28, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (1-0, 2.55 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Diamondbacks +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh has gone 11-15 at home and 22-28 overall. The Pirates have gone 18-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has gone 12-11 in road games and 26-27 overall. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.23 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes is seventh on the Pirates with a .295 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI. Josh VanMeter is 9-for-26 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 14 home runs while slugging .489. Ketel Marte is 13-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up