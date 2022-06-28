SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Cubs open 3-game series at home against the Reds

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 2:41 AM

Cincinnati Reds (25-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-45, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (7-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -114, Reds -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 13-25 record in home games and a 28-45 record overall. The Cubs are 22-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati is 25-47 overall and 13-24 in road games. The Reds have gone 15-35 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ ranks third on the Cubs with a .279 batting average, and has 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 37 walks and 36 RBI. Nico Hoerner is 14-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with 15 home runs while slugging .523. Albert Almora Jr. is 7-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 2-8, .239 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

