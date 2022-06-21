Cubs look to end 6-game road skid, play the Pirates

Chicago Cubs (25-42, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-39, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05…

Chicago Cubs (25-42, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-39, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matt Swarmer (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (1-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -150, Cubs +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will attempt to break their six-game road skid in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 27-39 record overall and a 15-19 record at home. The Pirates have a 14-28 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Chicago is 25-42 overall and 12-17 in road games. The Cubs have gone 18-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 13-for-35 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ is fourth on the Cubs with a .290 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 32 RBI. Willson Contreras is 11-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .241 batting average, 8.69 ERA, outscored by 61 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.