Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (31-23, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-31, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -141, Cubs +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Chicago is 23-31 overall and 11-19 at home. The Cubs have hit 55 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

St. Louis is 31-23 overall and 15-12 in road games. The Cardinals have a 15-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has a .275 batting average to rank second on the Cubs, and has 10 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Christopher Morel is 12-for-42 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .280 for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader is 12-for-34 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (quadricep), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (left calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

