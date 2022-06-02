RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Cardinals look to continue win streak, take on the Cubs

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (29-21, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (5-0, 1.58 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -109, Cardinals -109

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 21-29 record overall and a 9-17 record at home. The Cubs have gone 14-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis is 29-21 overall and 13-10 in road games. The Cardinals have hit 48 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 10-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has a .353 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 17 doubles and 11 home runs. Tommy Edman is 11-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

