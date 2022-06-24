RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Home » MLB News » Cardinals host the Cubs…

Cardinals host the Cubs to open 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (26-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-32, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -159, Cubs +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs on Friday to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 21-13 record in home games and a 40-32 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .254, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Chicago is 26-44 overall and 13-19 on the road. The Cubs have hit 69 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 17 home runs, 38 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .340 for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 12-for-39 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .261 batting average, 7.06 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up