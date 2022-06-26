SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized | DC-area leaders react to ruling
Cardinals and Cubs meet to decide series winner

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 2:41 AM

Chicago Cubs (27-45, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (41-33, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (0-1, 8.59 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -190, Cubs +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis has a 22-14 record in home games and a 41-33 record overall. The Cardinals are 32-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 14-20 record on the road and a 27-45 record overall. The Cubs have gone 11-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 40 extra base hits (23 doubles and 17 home runs). Nolan Arenado is 14-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 14 home runs while slugging .465. Nico Hoerner is 12-for-34 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

