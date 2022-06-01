Cardinals aim to sweep series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (30-19, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (28-21, second in the NL Central) St.…

San Diego Padres (30-19, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (28-21, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (4-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Cardinals +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to sweep a three-game series with a win over the San Diego Padres.

St. Louis is 15-11 at home and 28-21 overall. The Cardinals have a 10-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 17-9 record on the road and a 30-19 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.40 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .352 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 17 doubles and 11 home runs. Tommy Edman is 13-for-47 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

