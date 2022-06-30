FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Home » MLB News » Brewers' Houser leaves start…

Brewers’ Houser leaves start against Pirates in third inning

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 8:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser left a game against Pittsburgh on Thursday night with right elbow tightness in the third inning.

After walking Daniel Vogelbach with one out, Houser was visited on the mound by manager Craig Counsell and an athletic trainer. Houser then left following a brief conversation and was relieved by Brent Suter.

The Pirates led the NL Central-leading Brewers 3-2 on back-to-back home runs by rookies Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski in the second inning.

Houser has struggled in recent weeks. Prior to Wednesday, he had gone 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA in his last six starts. He’s 4-8 with a 4.72 ERA overall this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NSA’s Kevin Bingham on innovating in a legacy environment

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up