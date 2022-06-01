RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US, Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Effects of EU Russia oil ban
Blue Jays LHP Ryu leaves after 4 innings with sore forearm

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 10:03 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu exited his start Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox after four innings because of tightness in his pitching forearm.

Ryu is 2-0 with a 5.33 ERA in six starts. He missed 24 games in April and May because of soreness in his forearm, but he had gone 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA in his past three starts since returning May 14 at Tampa Bay.

He left his previous start, May 26 against the Angels, after five innings because of a sore elbow.

Ryu allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits in four innings. He walked none and struck out four.

Chicago’s AJ Pollock homered on the third pitch of the game, but Ryu responded by retiring the next seven batters.

