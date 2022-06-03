RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War by the numbers at 100 days | Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable
Blackmon leads Rockies against the Braves after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 2:42 AM

Atlanta Braves (25-27, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -179, Rockies +153; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves after Charlie Blackmon’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Colorado has a 16-13 record in home games and a 23-28 record overall. The Rockies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.

Atlanta is 25-27 overall and 11-13 in road games. The Braves have hit 65 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has nine doubles, three triples, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .288 batting average, 7.47 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 6-4, .301 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

