RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
Home » MLB News » Astros reliever Neris serving…

Astros reliever Neris serving reduced 3-game suspension

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 8:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Hector Neris began serving a reduced suspension Tuesday night, a week after his ejection from a game in which he plunked one Seattle batter and nearly hit another in the head.

Neris was initially suspended four games by Major League Baseball for his actions June 6 game against the Mariners. The reliever appealed, and a settlement between MLB reduced the discipline to three games without the case going to a hearing.

The Astros are not permitted to replace Neris on the active roster during his suspension that began with their game against the Texas Rangers. The pitcher, who has made an American League-high 29 appearances, will be reinstated before Saturday’s home game against the Chicago White Sox.

Astros manager Dusty Baker, who was also ejected from that game against the Mariners, served a one-game suspension last week. Baker and Neris were also fined undisclosed amounts.

MLB also fined Astros coaches Joe Espada, Omar López and Troy Snitker, as well as Mariners manager Scott Servais.

In the ninth inning June 6, Neris hit Ty France with a pitch that nearly went all the way behind the right-handed hitter. Servais began shouting from the bench, then led his team onto the field to confront Houston near home plate. Servais and Baker pushed and shoved, while Servais pointed repeatedly at López, the Astros’ first base coach. Both Servais and López were ejected following the fracas.

Umpires warned both teams after the melee. Neris then threw a pitch behind the head of Eugenio Suárez. That led to automatic ejections for Neris and Baker, who has denied that Neris intentionally threw at either player.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Space Systems Command using a 'buy first' attitude with procurement

IRS payouts to whistleblowers who help recover funds hit slump

Survey shows new TSP system difficult to navigate for some participants

DoD confronting 'Valley of Death,' other innovation bottlenecks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up