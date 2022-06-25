SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Astros No-Hitters

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 6:58 PM

June 25, 2022 — Cristian Javier (7 innings), Héctor Neris (1), Ryan Pressly (1), Houston at New York (AL), 3-0

Sept. 1, 2019 — Justin Verlander, Houston vs. Toronto, 2-0

Aug. 3, 2019, Aaron Sanchez (6 innings), Will Harris (1), Joe Biagini (1), Chris Devenski (1), vs. Seattle 9-0

Aug. 21, 2015, Mike Fiers vs. L.A. Dodgers, 3-0

June 11, 2003, Roy Oswalt (1 inning), Pete Munro (2 2-3), Kirk Saarloos (1 1-3), Brad Lidge (2), Octavio Dotel (1) and Billy Wagner (1) at New York (AL), 8-0

Sept. 8, 1993, Darryl Kile vs. New York (NL), 7-1

Sept. 25, 1986, Mike Scott vs. San Francisco, 2-0

Sept. 26, 1981, Nolan Ryan vs. Los Angeles, 5-0

April 7, 1979, Ken Forsch vs. Atlanta, 6-0

July 9, 1976, Larry Dierker vs. Montreal, 6-0

May 1, 1969, Don Wilson at Cincinnati, 4-0

June 18, 1967, Don Wilson vs. Atlanta, 2-0

April 23, 1964, Ken Johnson vs. Cincinnati, 0-1

May 17, 1963, Don Nottebart vs. Philadelphia, 4-1

