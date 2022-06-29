FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » MLB News » Astros' Álvarez, Peña hurt…

Astros’ Álvarez, Peña hurt in collision chasing Mets popup

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 3:45 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña were hurt when they collided in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets while running down a popup.

With Peña shifted to the right side and the game scoreless, Dominic Smith popped the ball into short left. Both called for the ball and as Peña caught the pop, each hit the other in the face with his glove.

Both fell to the field and needed assistance. Álvarez was removed on a cart, sitting up, and Peña walked back to the dugout.

Chas McCormick replaced Álvarez, and Mauricio Dubón took over for Peña, who initially wanted to remain in the game.

Play resumed after a delay of about eight minutes.

