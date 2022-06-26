SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » MLB News » Astros activate rookie Peña,…

Astros activate rookie Peña, option McCormick; Alvarez sits

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 12:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Houston Astros activated rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña from the injured list and optioned outfielder Chas McCormick to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

Star slugger Yordan Alvarez was out of the lineup with an ongoing hand issue as Houston tried to win its four-game series against the major league-leading New York Yankees. Alvarez hurt the hand on a swing July 18, sat out a game against the White Sox the next day and has played every game since.

Manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez’s hand is still sore, and the 24-year-old may need regular rest. The issue hasn’t affected Alvarez’s performance — he has hit four of his 22 home runs in the five games since the injury.

The 24-year-old Peña is a leading candidate for AL Rookie of the Year but hasn’t played since June 13, when he injured his left thumb diving for a catch.

Peña is hitting .277 with nine home runs, six stolen bases and an .805 OPS while playing stellar defense at shortstop. He has been a worthy replacement for Carlos Correa, a two-time All-Star who left Houston for Minnesota as a free agent this spring.

McCormick is hitting .219 with six homers and a .684 OPS in his second big league season. His demotion allows Houston to keep rookie J.J. Matijevic on the roster. Matijevic is just 2 for 14, but both hits have been home runs, including one against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on Saturday.

Matijevic, primarily a corner outfielder and first baseman, hits left-handed, while McCormick bats righty.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up