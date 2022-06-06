RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine faces sexual violence, trafficking crisis | EU blames Russia for food crisis
Home » MLB News » AP Source: Keuchel agrees…

AP Source: Keuchel agrees to minor league deal with D-backs

The Associated Press

June 6, 2022, 7:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The left-hander was recently released by the Chicago White Sox after having a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He was in the final season of a $55 million, three-year deal.

The 34-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 and is also a two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. He’ll try to recapture his old form by reuniting with pitching coach Brent Strom, who was with the Astros in 2015 and joined the D-backs during the offseason.

The Diamondbacks are looking for more options in their starting rotation after right-hander Humberto Castellanos went to the injured list with an elbow injury.

The Athletic first reported Keuchel’s deal with the Diamondbacks.

If Keuchel is added to the 40-man roster, Arizona would be responsible for only a prorated share of the $700,000 major league minimum, and the White Sox would remain responsible for the rest of his $18 million salary this year. Chicago also owes a $1.5 million buyout of a 2023 option.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up