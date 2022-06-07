RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » MLB News » Angels fire manager Joe…

Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 4:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak.

Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels’ interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night.

Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs, who ended their 108-year World Series championship drought during his tenure in 2016.

After finishing with losing records in Maddon’s first two seasons, the Angels were off to a strong 27-17 start to this season before their current losing streak began. They are one loss shy of tying the longest skid in franchise history.

Maddon is the second manager to be fired this season. Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi was dismissed last week, and the Phillies promptly swept the Angels.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Polaris, Services MAC will be the first governmentwide contracts not have maximum dollar values

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up