RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits | Fleeing the Russian advance | Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon missile | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » MLB News » White Sox SS Tim…

White Sox SS Tim Anderson departs with right groin strain

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with a right groin strain.

Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He appeared to be favoring his right side as he was helped off the field.

The team said he will undergo further evaluation Monday.

It’s another tough break for the struggling White Sox, who have been hit hard by injuries this year. Anderson went 1 for 2 with a first-inning single and ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average.

Danny Mendick replaced Anderson at shortstop.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up