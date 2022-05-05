RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
White Sox place Vaughn on 10-day IL with bruised right hand

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 1:25 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a bruised right hand.

Vaughn has not played since he was struck by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels right-hander Mike Mayers on Friday. He is batting .283 with four home runs and a team-leading 12 RBIs in 16 games. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft, Vaughn hit .235 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs as a rookie last season.

The White Sox also recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte.

Chicago was tied for second in the AL Central with Cleveland through Wednesday at 11-13. The White Sox, who have won three straight, open a three-game series at Boston on Friday.

