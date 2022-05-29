RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits | Fleeing the Russian advance | Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon missile | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » MLB News » Vlad Jr. scratched by…

Vlad Jr. scratched by Blue Jays with sore left wrist

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 3:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays scratched slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from their starting lineup Sunday.

Guerrero was in the Blue Jays’ initial lineup as the designated hitter before being removed about 2 1/2 hours before first pitch against the Los Angeles Angels. Sportsnet reported Guerrero has soreness in his left wrist.

Guerrero went 2 for 12 in the first three games of the series in Anaheim, where he spent several summers growing up while his father played for the Angels. Guerrero homered off the left field pole at Angel Stadium against Shohei Ohtani on Thursday night.

Guerrero has missed only one previous game this season, and he had played in 266 of the Blue Jays’ previous 268 games dating to 2020.

Guerrero’s homer off Ohtani was his second in two games after a power drought that lasted through most of May for the slugger who finished last season tied for the most homers in the majors.

Guerrero is batting .256 this season with nine homers and 24 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up