Twins put Sanó on IL, bring up infield prospect Miranda

The Minnesota Twins put Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list Monday and called up infield prospect Jose Miranda to make his big league debut.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list Monday and called up infield prospect Jose Miranda to make his big league debut.

The 23-year-old Miranda is slated to play third base and bat sixth Monday night against Baltimore. He was the Twins’ minor league player of the year in 2021 and is ranked as baseball’s No. 93 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Miranda hit .344 with 30 home runs and 94 RBIs in 127 games with Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul last year. He was hitting .256 this season for St. Paul when he was recalled by the Twins on Monday.

Minnesota also recalled left-hander Jovani Moran from St. Paul, put outfielder Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL and optioned catcher José Godoy and right-hander Cole Sands to St. Paul.

Sanó has a left knee sprain. His IL move is retroactive to Sunday, when the infielder missed a game at Tampa Bay. Garlick has a right calf strain.

The Orioles designated infielder Kelvin Gutiérrez for assignment before Monday’s game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.