Twins’ Correa put on COVID-19 IL, a day after positive test

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 12:45 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Correa was placed on the COVID-19 injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, a day after the team said the shortstop had tested positive.

Correa missed 11 games at the beginning of May while on the 10-day IL with a bruised right middle finger. The 27-year-old is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins. He left the Houston Astros after seven seasons to sign a $105.3 million, three-year contract in March, a deal that allows him to opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Minnesota selected the contract of infielder Jermaine Palacios from Triple-A St. Paul before Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader at Detroit and he was in the starting lineup to make his debut in the opener. Palacios, 25, hit .262 with eight doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs for St. Paul.

Right-hander Cole Sands was appointed the 27th man for the doubleheader and was to make his first big league start in the night game.

