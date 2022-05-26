RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia bolsters army, tightens grip on Ukraine | Prince Charles visits Ukrainians in Romania | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Swanson leads Braves against the Phillies after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (20-24, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-23, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.96 ERA, .99 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (4-2, 2.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Phillies -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies after Dansby Swanson’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Atlanta has a 21-23 record overall and a 12-12 record in home games. The Braves are 14-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 9-11 record on the road and a 20-24 record overall. The Phillies have a 3-8 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with nine home runs while slugging .458. Swanson is 15-for-39 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-23 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.36 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (right quad), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

