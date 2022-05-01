RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
Stroman outpitches Burnes, Cubs beat Brewers to avoid sweep

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 5:11 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Sunday.

Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee.

Stroman (1-3) earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one.

Burnes (1-1) struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.

The Cubs added a run in the sixth when Alfonso Rivas singled and scored on a double by Seiya Suzuki.

Chicago reliever Rowan Wick got two outs in the eighth and David Robertson closed for his fifth save.

