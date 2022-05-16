RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Rockies' Senzatela exits vs…

Rockies’ Senzatela exits vs Giants with back injury

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 10:13 PM

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela left a game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night with a back injury after throwing a warm-up pitch in the third inning.

Senzatela winced and walked gingerly off the mound after suffering what the team later said was a lower back strain. Manager Bud Black and team trainers came out to check on him and quickly determined he could go no further.

He was replaced by reliever Ty Blach.

Senzatela pitched two innings and allowed one hit before having to make the early departure. He walked one and struck out three. He came into the game 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA.

