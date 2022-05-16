RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Rockies play the Giants in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (20-14, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-17, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-2, 4.88 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies begin a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Colorado has gone 12-7 in home games and 17-17 overall. The Rockies have gone 9-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has an 11-7 record in home games and a 20-14 record overall. The Giants have a 12-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .282 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-34 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has a .266 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has seven doubles and three home runs. Luis Gonzalez is 12-for-30 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .255 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Giants: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

