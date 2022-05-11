Rockies look to break 3-game road skid, play the Giants

Colorado Rockies (16-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-12, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Colorado Rockies (16-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-12, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.82 ERA, .84 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 4.80 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -204, Rockies +170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will aim to end their three-game road skid in a matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 18-12 overall and 10-7 in home games. The Giants have gone 12-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Colorado has a 16-14 record overall and an 11-5 record at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .260, the best team batting average in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has six doubles and three home runs while hitting .270 for the Giants. Mauricio Dubon is 8-for-23 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .307 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 6-for-32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.81 ERA, even run differential

Rockies: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (lower back tightness), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.