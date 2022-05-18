RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Possible swap of Ukrainian fighters for Russian POWs | Fall of Mariupol appears at hand
Home » MLB News » Rockies bring home losing…

Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (22-14, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-19, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -158, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants looking to end their three-game home skid.

Colorado is 17-19 overall and 12-9 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in the NL.

San Francisco is 22-14 overall and 11-7 in home games. The Giants have gone 10-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles and two home runs while hitting .254 for the Giants. Curt Casali is 8-for-19 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .266 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants: 8-2, .279 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Leaders cite progress under cyber EO, but lawmakers press for more amid persistent threats

State CIO to leave in June

White House permitting plan seeks interagency coordination for infrastructure spending

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up