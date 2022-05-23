RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Reds take on the Cubs in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 2:41 AM

Chicago Cubs (16-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-28, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-5, 3.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-5, 8.65 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -120, Reds +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Cincinnati is 5-9 in home games and 12-28 overall. The Reds are 7-18 in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago is 16-24 overall and 7-15 at home. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.96.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 11 doubles and a home run for the Reds. Tyler Naquin is 13-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has six doubles and three home runs while hitting .276 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 6-for-32 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

