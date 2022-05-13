RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Reds play the Pirates leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:55 AM

Cincinnati Reds (8-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-18, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-4, 6.46 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-4, 6.11 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -118, Reds -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh has a 7-9 record in home games and a 13-18 record overall. The Pirates have an 11-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati is 5-9 at home and 8-24 overall. The Reds are 5-16 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The Reds are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has two home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI while hitting .299 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10-for-34 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has seven doubles and six home runs while hitting .253 for the Reds. Colin Moran is 8-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 5-5, .254 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

