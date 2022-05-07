Reds host the Pirates to start 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-22, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12:35…

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-22, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Reds: Connor Overton (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -119, Reds -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 3-22 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds are 2-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh is 5-6 at home and 10-13 overall. The Pirates have an 8-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has seven doubles and 10 RBI for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 14-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach has four home runs, six walks and 11 RBI while hitting .304 for the Pirates. Ben Gamel is 10-for-31 with three doubles, a triple and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .235 batting average, 8.57 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.