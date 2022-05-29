Reds host the Giants, try to extend home win streak

San Francisco Giants (24-21, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (16-30, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday,…

San Francisco Giants (24-21, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (16-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-2, 6.25 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-5, 6.32 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -150, Reds +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they play the San Francisco Giants.

Cincinnati has a 9-11 record in home games and a 16-30 record overall. The Reds are 9-20 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 24-21 record overall and an 11-10 record on the road. The Giants have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin ranks second on the Reds with a .258 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 22 RBI. Kyle Farmer is 10-for-21 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 15 extra base hits (four doubles and 11 home runs). Evan Longoria is 7-for-28 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 3-7, .268 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.