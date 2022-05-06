RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal | US Cyber Command helps Lithuania | US seizes Russian oligarch's superyacht
Home » MLB News » Reds head into matchup…

Reds head into matchup with the Pirates on losing streak

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-22, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Reds: Connor Overton (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to break their nine-game slide when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cincinnati has a 3-22 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds have gone 0-3 in games decided by one run.

Pittsburgh is 10-13 overall and 5-6 at home. The Pirates have a 7-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has four home runs, 12 walks and seven RBI while hitting .247 for the Reds. Mike Moustakas is 9-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with four home runs while slugging .536. Michael Chavis is 6-for-33 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .235 batting average, 8.57 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Office overseeing EHR interoperability between DoD, VA not having 'active role' in rollout

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up