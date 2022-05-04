RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
Home » MLB News » Reds claim RHP Robert…

Reds claim RHP Robert Dugger off waivers from Tampa Bay

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have claimed right-hander Robert Dugger off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dugger pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in the Rays’ 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. He was designated for assignment on Monday.

The Reds announced the move before Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee.

The 26-year-old Dugger went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 12 games for the Seattle Mariners last season, including four starts.

Dugger is 0-6 with a 7.22 ERA in 24 career appearances. He made his big league debut in 2019 with Miami.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

Another attempt to revive federal shared services

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up