Reds and Pirates meet in series rubber match

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-14, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (4-23, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-14, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (4-23, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (1-3, 9.39 ERA, 2.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -131, Pirates +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati is 4-23 overall and 2-8 in home games. The Reds have a 3-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 5-6 in home games and 11-14 overall. The Pirates have a 9-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has five doubles, four home runs and seven RBI while hitting .225 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 13-for-39 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has a .326 batting average to rank ninth on the Pirates, and has seven doubles. Ben Gamel is 15-for-36 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .230 batting average, 8.57 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Roberto Perez: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.