Reds aim to break 10-game road skid, play the Brewers

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

Cincinnati Reds (3-19, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-8, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 5.30 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -269, Reds +220; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a 10-game road losing streak.

Milwaukee has a 7-4 record in home games and a 14-8 record overall. The Brewers have hit 24 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

Cincinnati is 3-19 overall and 1-7 at home. The Reds are 0-3 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has five doubles and five home runs while hitting .241 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury leads the Reds with four home runs while slugging .558. Tommy Pham is 10-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Reds: 1-9, .228 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

