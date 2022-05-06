RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Rangers-Yankees series opener postponed; doubleheader Sunday

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 12:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and Yankees was postponed in advance of Friday night’s scheduled first pitch because of the forecast for sustained inclement weather in the New York area.

The postponement was announced nearly eight hours before game time.

Texas and New York will make up the game in a doubleheader on Sunday. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday, when there is again a significant chance for rain.

New York has a majors-best 18-7 record. The Rangers are 10-14, but have a season-best four-game winning streak after winning both games in their interleague series at Philadelphia.

The teams didn’t immediately announce their pitching plans for Saturday. Gerritt Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA) was scheduled to pitch for the Yankees on Friday night against Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89).

