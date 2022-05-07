RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Rangers-Yankees series opener postponed again; makeup Monday

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 9:36 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees was postponed for a second straight day on Saturday because of a forecast for sustained rain in the area.

The postponement was announced nearly four hours before game time. The Rangers and Yankees will make up the game Monday at 1:05 p.m.

They had been scheduled to play Friday night, a game that was rained out nearly eight hours before the scheduled first pitch. That game will now be played Sunday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 1:35 p.m.

This weekend marks Texas’ only scheduled trip to Yankee Stadium this season.

New York leads the majors with an 18-7 record after its 11-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday night with a 2-1 loss in Toronto. The Rangers are 10-14 but have a season-best four-game winning streak after taking both games in their interleague series at Philadelphia.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA) had been scheduled to start Friday night against Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89), a former New York farmhand who was traded to Texas in a deal for slugger Joey Gallo last July.

