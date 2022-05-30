RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
Pirates visit the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-14, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-4, 5.50 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (6-1, 2.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -327, Pirates +261; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 33-14 overall and 15-5 in home games. The Dodgers are seventh in the majors with 55 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Pittsburgh is 19-27 overall and 8-13 on the road. The Pirates have gone 15-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 11 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .294 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with six home runs while slugging .375. Jack Suwinski is 5-for-29 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

