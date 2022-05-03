RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Home » MLB News » Pirates-Tigers game rained out,…

Pirates-Tigers game rained out, doubleheader Wednesday

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Tuesday night was rained out, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The postponement at Comerica Park was announced several hours before the game was supposed to begin.

Pittsburgh and Detroit will start at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in a straight doubleheader.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

VA secretary urges EHR rollout to continue, but 'very concerned' about system outages

OPM’s Ahuja says agencies need to balance speed with “doing it right” for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law hiring

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up