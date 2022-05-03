Pirates-Tigers game rained out, doubleheader Wednesday

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Tuesday night was rained out, and…

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Tuesday night was rained out, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The postponement at Comerica Park was announced several hours before the game was supposed to begin.

Pittsburgh and Detroit will start at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in a straight doubleheader.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.