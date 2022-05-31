RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’ | French journalist killed in Ukraine | Russian troops enter Sievierodonetsk
Pirates play the Dodgers with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 2:42 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-27, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-4, 2.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 33-15 record overall and a 15-6 record in home games. The Dodgers rank third in the NL with 58 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 9-13 record on the road and a 20-27 record overall. The Pirates have an 8-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Pirates are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 15 home runs while slugging .614. Edwin Rios is 10-for-38 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 14 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and seven home runs). Jack Suwinski is 5-for-29 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (leg), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

