Pirates bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (19-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-24, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (3-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-4, 5.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Rockies +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to stop a three-game slide when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Pittsburgh has a 9-13 record in home games and a 16-24 record overall. The Pirates have an 8-17 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Colorado is 14-11 at home and 19-21 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .263, the highest team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with 12 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and six home runs). Jack Suwinski is 3-for-32 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has a .329 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Brendan Rodgers is 15-for-37 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .179 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .272 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

